When Thomas Mercurio saw that Picture Perfect Fun Photography in Franklin Square is offering to use people’s family photos to make personalized Mother’s Day-themed collage gifts, he jumped on ordering one online for his own mother.

“I asked myself, ‘What am I going to do for Mother’s Day?’ ” says Mercurio, 37, of Seaford, who wanted a gift for his mom, Pattie, 62, of Oceanside. His children, ages 6 months and 2 years, call her Nana, and there was a template for the N’s and the A’s to be filled in with pictures emailed digitally.

“My mom eats that stuff up,” Mercurio says. “It was only 10 bucks. I said, ‘I can’t really do better than this. Let me give it a shot.’” Owner Denise Nunez emailed Mercurio back the finished picture file; she also offers the option of mailing a print to the recipient (that can be framed later) for an additional fee.

Long Island businesses are coming up with helpful ways to celebrate mom — who may be picking up a lot of the heavy lifting during our time at home. Here are options to mark the occasion and support local business at the same time:

For the mom who treasures a homemade gift:

Have the kids paint a keepsake: Paint a Piece in Commack and The Crafter’s Table in East Setauket each offer choices such as mugs, vases, plates and more with mom- and grandma-related sayings. Prices range from $18 to $30 and include the paint; pickup is curbside. “The mom and kids can do it together or the kids can do it as a gift,” says Anne Carlin, who owns both locations. Paint a Piece is at 6126 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-6969, paintapiececommack.com; The Crafter’s Table is at 1374 Route 25A, 631-584-3891, thecrafterstable.com.

For the mom who unwinds with a glass of wine:

Pindar Vineyards in Peconic is offering free shipping and a 10% discount on orders of six bottles of wine through May; mix and match her favorites or try a few new varieties. Bottles range from $14.99 to $31.99. The vineyard will also personally drop off orders between Greenport and Jamesport, says Gina Messa, tasting room manager. 631-734-6200, pindar.net.

For the athletic mom:

Posey School of Dance in Northport is offering a Mother’s Day gift certificate good for five adult online dance classes, including Zumba, ballet, tap, hip hop and jazz. The studio will mail the gift card to your home along with the schedule of all the virtual sessions. Cost is $50. “You don’t have to be any skill level,” says director Kimberly Wager. 631-757-2700, poseyschoolofdance.com.

For the sentimental mom:

Picture Perfect Fun Photography is taking orders for its collages through its Facebook page of the same name, says photographer Denise Nunez. She has 10 different templates to choose from with different sayings for Mom, Grandma and Nana.

For the mom who gardens:

Bakewicz Farms in Wading River has put together two different grab-and-go kits for Mother's Day, dubbing them "Blooming Magic Wishes for Spring." The first kit includes six planting pots, potting soil, six types of seeds (a mix of annuals and perennials) as well as instructions on how to sow and care for the seeds, marking sticks to identify the plant, cheerful colored gardening gloves and a small scented tea light candle. It's wrapped in cellophane and tied with a colorful bow and costs $25. The second choice is a colorful pot filled with coordinated tissue paper, a bag of soil and perennial bulbs such as gladiolas and lilies. That gift is also wrapped with a bow and costs $28.99. For more information or to order, call 631-849-1120 or visit the farm's Facebook page. The farm is at 291 Rte. 25A.

For the traditional mom who favors flowers:

Hometown Flower Co. is a mom-and-pop business owned by husband-and-wife team Jaclyn Rutigliano and Marc Iervolino of Huntington. They connect local flower growers -- right now they are focused on flower from Long Island's North Fork -- with Long Islanders in a "Farm-to-Doorstep" operation. Bouquets are delivered personally by the couple in a vase inside a bag left on your doorstep; ordering and payment is digital and therefore contactless and the couple wears masks and gloves. Prices range from $60 to $110 including delivery, which will occur on Saturday or Sunday of Mother's Day weekend. Order by May 5 at hometownflowerco.com/mothersday. For more information, call 516-644-9105.

For the hopeless romantic:

David Bitman, 52, an attorney from Setauket, plans to order dinner out Saturday night from O Sole Mio in Stony Brook and bring in breakfast from Bagel Express in Setauket on Sunday morning to honor his wife, Betsy, a speech therapist. The kids, Jake, 21, Rebecca, 18, Josh, 15, will share in the meals. But in between, Bitman and his wife will have a romantic getaway to their basement. “We’ll bring the hotel to the house,” says Bitman, who plans to decorate their extra basement bedroom with a string of lights that twinkle. Consider ordering your own brunch, dinner or sweet treat from a Long Island business.