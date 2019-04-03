TODAY'S PAPER
LI panel discussion to cover emotional and physical transitions from high school to college

The goal is to broach topics of importance to young women and their moms.

"Transitioning to College" will be held April 6 at the Huntington Country Club. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStock / Michael Burrell

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A Huntington event created for moms and their college-bound daughters will cover topics of interest as the young women enter a new phase in their lives, with panelists including an ob/gyn and topics such as time management, separation, sleep changes, healthy choices and more.

The three-hour event, called “Transitioning to College,” will be held April 6 at the Huntington Country Club. “Do you have concerns but aren’t sure how to address them with your daughter? Let’s do it together,” reads Northwell Health’s announcement of the panel discussion, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a buffet brunch.

Panelists include Laura Braider, a psychologist and director of Northwell’s behavioral health college partnership, who will talk about emotional preparation for college; Dr. Deborah Messina, a pediatrician; and Dr. Gianni Rodriguez-Ayala, a gynecologist who will talk about why the daughters should visit an ob/gyn.

“It’s not just the student going off to college; the parents as well want to be mindful of what their daughters will be going through away from home,” says Kelly Cefai, marketing manager at Northwell Health.

The Huntington Country Club is located at 483 Main St. It costs $20 for a mother-daughter duo and $10 for any additional daughters. Register at northwell.edu/offtocollege.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

