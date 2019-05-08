Mother-child bonding time doesn't have to take place over brunch — here are four ideas for the Mother's Day weekend.

The story-time book being read at all Long Island Barnes and Noble stores Saturday morning will be Rachel Bright's “In a Minute, Mama Bear,” a nod to modern motherhood and overscheduled lives. Story time and activities for the free event start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Locations are available at barnesandnoble.com.

The folks at the Long Island Explorium are devoting this weekend to helping kids design and make their own light-up Mother’s Day card. Swing by this children’s museum in Port Jefferson between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday or Sunday and get to work on the circuitry. Admission is $5 per person. 631-331-3277, longislandexplorium.org.

Time to sparkle and shine at the Long Island Children’s Museum — colorful markers and shiny gems will be on hand to help kids decorate and create a jewelry box for mom. This event is happening from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Garden City museum and is free with general museum admission of $14. 516-224-5800, licm.org.

Learn about mother and child relationships that exist in the deep blue sea from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor. In the program titled "Whale of a Mom," kids ages 4 to 8 will find out which marine animals give birth and which lay eggs and which whales can give birth only once every five years. Then moms can help out making a take-home tote bag stamped with a whale and her baby. Admission is $12 per participant. 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org.