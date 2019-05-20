Providing the weather holds up, moms who head to Adventureland in Farmingdale on May 31 can take advantage of a rain check for the amusement park’s Mother’s Day promotion.

All moms who donate a new unwrapped toy can ride free that day.

The promotion was originally scheduled for May 12, but was postponed because of the weather.

Toy donations will go to Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation, which supports three charities: Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House of Long Island, and Birthday Wishes, which provides birthday parties to kids and families living in homeless shelters.

“We are hoping for a beautiful, sunny day to recognize all the special moms out there,” says Jeanine Gentile, manager.

Go to adventureland.us for more information.