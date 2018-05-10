A sensory friendly screening of “The Great Muppet Caper” is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

The lights will be turned up, and the sound will be turned down, helping those with autism and special needs to enjoy the movie in a safe and accepting environment, says Rene Bouchard, director of development for the Cinema Arts Centre.

During and after the screening, the cinemas Sky Room will be open to moviegoers with free snacks from bee-ORGANIC, which has locations in Huntington and Great Neck, Bouchard says.

Adults are $12; children 12 and younger are $5.

Cinema Arts Centre hopes to continue with a series of sensory friendly offerings, Bouchard says. The Cinema Arts Centre is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington For more information, call 631-423-7610 or visit cinemaartscentre.org.