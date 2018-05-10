TODAY'S PAPER
Sensory friendly screening of ‘The Great Muppet Caper’ in Huntington

Saturday's screening aims to help those with autism

Saturday's screening aims to help those with autism and special needs, organizers say. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A sensory friendly screening of “The Great Muppet Caper” is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

The lights will be turned up, and the sound will be turned down, helping those with autism and special needs to enjoy the movie in a safe and accepting environment, says Rene Bouchard, director of development for the Cinema Arts Centre.

During and after the screening, the cinemas Sky Room will be open to moviegoers with free snacks from bee-ORGANIC, which has locations in Huntington and Great Neck, Bouchard says.

Adults are $12; children 12 and younger are $5.

Cinema Arts Centre hopes to continue with a series of sensory friendly offerings, Bouchard says. The Cinema Arts Centre is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington For more information, call 631-423-7610 or visit cinemaartscentre.org.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

