Muppet fans of all ages are about to get a rare treat: “The Muppet Movie” is coming back to theaters this summer.

It was the summer of 1979 when the movie, starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie the Bear — and not to mention a ton of cameos from stars like Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, Orson Wells and Bob Hope, among others — first appeared in theaters.

To mark the film’s 40th anniversary, "The Muppet Movie" will be playing at Regal Westbury 12 (7000 Brush Hollow Rd.), Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas (1001 Broadhollow Rd.) Regal Deer Park 16 (455 Commack Rd.), AMC Stony Brook 17 (2196 Nesconset Hwy.), Island 16 Cinema De Lux (185 Morris Ave., Holtsville,) and Regal Hampton Bays 5 (119 W. Montauk Hwy.) on July 25 and July 30.

Gen X parents, who were just kids themselves when the movie made its debut, will enjoy seeing it with their young Muppet fans, singing classic songs like "Rainbow Connection" and "Movin' Right Along," and watching when Animal grew to monstrous size, among other memorable scenes.

Show times vary by theater and tickets can be purchased in advance at fathomevents.com.