LifestyleFamily

Free admission offered at some LI museums on Saturday

The 14th annual Museum Day has the theme of "Women Making History."

The Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville

The Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville is just one Long Island museum participating in Museum Day on Saturday. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

By Beth Whitehouse
Saturday is the 14th annual Museum Day, which allows free admission to participating Long Island museums including, the Nassau County Museum of Art, the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor and the Long Island Maritime Museum.

Here’s how it works: Visit the Smithsonian magazine Museum Day website at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018 and choose the desired participating museum. Download one free ticket, which is good for two people. One download is permitted per email address.

More than 1,200 museums are participating nationwide, and this year’s theme is “Women Making History” to honor women trailblazers in the arts, science and more.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

