Saturday is the 14th annual Museum Day, which allows free admission to participating Long Island museums including, the Nassau County Museum of Art, the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor and the Long Island Maritime Museum.

Here’s how it works: Visit the Smithsonian magazine Museum Day website at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018 and choose the desired participating museum. Download one free ticket, which is good for two people. One download is permitted per email address.

More than 1,200 museums are participating nationwide, and this year’s theme is “Women Making History” to honor women trailblazers in the arts, science and more.