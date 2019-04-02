The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 School Recognition Program. Winners will be invited to be part of nonprofit's 2019 Holiday Concert at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

The Music Hall's School Recognition Program is designed to identify Long Island high school music programs that are creating notable music experiences for their students. The ensembles are chosen based on an application submitted by the schools; the deadline for submissions is April 30.

2018 Holiday Concert participants were the Great Neck North Orchestra and Chorus, the Oyster Bay Wind Ensemble, the Herricks Jazz Ensemble, the Uniondale Show Choir and the Northport Touring Choir.

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a nonprofit dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization has inducted more than 100 musicians and music industry executives, and also offers education programs and scholarships to Long Island students and features traveling educational exhibits, including a mobile museum.

The Recognition Program application is available for download at limusichalloffame.org.