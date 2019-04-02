TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

LI high school musical ensembles can enter LI Music Hall of Fame competition

The winners will play in a 2019 holiday concert at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.  

The 2018 Holiday Concert participants included the Great

The 2018 Holiday Concert participants included the Great Neck North Orchestra. Photo Credit: Long Island Music Hall of Fame/Steven Caicedo

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 School Recognition Program. Winners will be invited to be part of nonprofit's 2019 Holiday Concert at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

The Music Hall's School Recognition Program is designed to identify Long Island high school music programs that are creating notable music experiences for their students. The ensembles are chosen based on an application submitted by the schools; the deadline for submissions is April 30.

2018 Holiday Concert participants were the Great Neck North Orchestra and Chorus, the Oyster Bay Wind Ensemble, the Herricks Jazz Ensemble, the Uniondale Show Choir and the Northport Touring Choir.

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a nonprofit dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization has inducted more than 100 musicians and music industry executives, and also offers education programs and scholarships to Long Island students and features traveling educational exhibits, including a mobile museum.

The Recognition Program application is available for download at limusichalloffame.org.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
April Fools' Day is a fun day for 12 family-friendly April Fools' Day pranks
Geared toward children and their families, the All All Kids Fair, more LI fun this week
The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
(L-R) Adriana Alfieri, 11 of Massapequa, Brooke Bencivenga, 8 fun things for teens and tweens to do on LI
All aboard: 11 LI spots for train-loving kids