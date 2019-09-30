A ghost who is afraid of the dark is the star of “A Kooky Spooky Halloween,” an upcoming children’s musical at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson.

Abner Perkins recently graduated from the ghost academy and is assigned to haunt Ma Aberdeen’s Boarding House, where the residents discover his secret and help him on a quest filled with hijinks.

Shows are at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 20. A sensory-sensitive performance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 6. Tickets are $10 each for regular performances; the sensory performance tickets are free for those who need them.

The theater is at 412 Main St. For more information or to order tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.