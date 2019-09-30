TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Halloween musical stars a ghost with a secret: He's afraid of the dark

The cast of "A Kooky Spooky Halloween" at

The cast of "A Kooky Spooky Halloween" at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: Theatre Three/Peter Lanscombe

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

A ghost who is afraid of the dark is the star of “A Kooky Spooky Halloween,” an upcoming children’s musical at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson.

Abner Perkins recently graduated from the ghost academy and is assigned to haunt Ma Aberdeen’s Boarding House, where the residents discover his secret and help him on a quest filled with hijinks.

Shows are at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 20. A sensory-sensitive performance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 6. Tickets are $10 each for regular performances; the sensory performance tickets are free for those who need them.

The theater is at 412 Main St. For more information or to order tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Is he the greatest showman? You be the See Hugh Jackman at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Unbox the Poopsie Rainbow doll to find more Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holidays
Preservation Long Island in partnership with The best family fall festivals on LI
On Sept. 14, families talked about spending quality Fun things to do on LI: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search