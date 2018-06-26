An independent-minded princess comes to the aid of a bedraggled dragon in an original new musical called “The Princess Who Saved a Dragon,” premiering July 6 at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson.

A witch named Wicked Faery is angry when she’s left off the guest list for an upcoming celebration and casts a spell on a dragon named Archie to make him wreak havoc on the village. Princess Abigail helps Archie evade the spell.

The play was penned by Jeffery Sanzel and Douglas Quattrock, who also collaborated on “Barnaby Saves Christmas” and “Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project.”

The show runs through Aug. 9. Tickets are $10 each. Theatre Three is at 412 Main St., Port Jefferson. For more information or to order tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.