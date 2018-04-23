With the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge due soon, speculation on the next royal baby’s name is big news in the United Kingdom. MyHeritage.com, a family history-focused website used its resources to make weighty guesses on what the next prince or princess will be named.

If it’s a girl, the site believes it may be Elizabeth, as that name appears four times over the past 10 generations of William and Kate’s family. Mary looks like a candidate, as it was found 12 generations ago in their heritage, while Diana or Carol have a strong likelihood as they would honor the baby’s grandmothers.

Should the next baby be a prince rather than a princess, Thomas has a great chance as it was also the name of Catherine’s 10th great-grandfather. John is the commonly-found male name in their combined heritage, but then again there’s Michael, the name of Kate’s dad.

Of course, for a royal heir, a name with truly royal air is Charles, father of William and son of Queen Elizabeth herself.

The new baby will be joined by Prince William and Kate's other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Keep an eye on social media: When the couple's child is born, they will share the name through Twitter @KensingtonRoyal and their own personal site royal.uk.