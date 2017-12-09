Whether it's a Netflix original or a reboot of children's TV classics, one thing's for sure: Netflix for Kids is offering a huge selection of shows and movies.

What's more, each month Netflix streams new television shows and movies with little ones in mind.

Here, we take a look at what's new on Netflix for Kids each month.

Trollhunters: Part 2 An average teen sets out on a mission to save two worlds after discovering a mysterious amulet; Available to stream Dec. 15. For children age 7 and older.

The Little Rascals Join the Little Rascals as they stir up mischief all around town in this family comedy; Available to stream Dec. 1. For children age 5 and older

New Year's Eve 2018 Countdowns Before the ball drops and the New Year begins, kids can have a celebration of their own with Netflix and their favorite characters from True and The Rainbow Kingdom, Pororo, Larva, Word Party, Puffin Rock, Beat Bugs, Skylanders Academy, All Hail King Julien and Trollhunters. Available Dec. 26. For children of all ages.

The Santa Clause An ordinary man learns he must become the new Santa; Available to stream Dec. 12. For children

The Santa Clause 2 Scott Calvin has had the role of Santa Clause for almost 10 years, but his days might be numbered if he doesn't find a Mrs. Clause before Christmas; Available to stream Dec. 12; for ages 5 and older.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause Scott Calvin, aka Santa Claus, has to keep his new family happy while also stopping Jack Frost from taking over Christmas; Available Dec. 12. For children of all ages.

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays Oh wants to introduce Christmas joy to his fellow Boovs, but in his pursuit, he nearly destroys the city; Available to stream Dec. 1. For children age 7 and older.

All Hail King Julien Season 5 King Julien of Madagascar tackles the jungle's wildest adventures in season five of this animated program; Available to stream Dec. 1. For children age 7 and older.

A Storybots Christmas Follow the Storybots this holiday season as Bo heads north to study the art of gift-giving with Santa Claus himself -- only to find out he's missing; Available to stream Dec. 1; for children of all ages.

Trolls Holiday Join Poppy and the rest of the Snack Pack to discover what happens after the Bergen's one holiday is gone. Poppy is eternally optimistic that a new day of celebration is just what Bergen Town needs; Available Dec. 6. For ages 6 and older.

Charlotte's Web Wilbur the pig is terrified of ending up as the farmer's dinner, so he and a friendly spider, Charlotte, hatch a plan to avoid any butchering; Available to stream Nov. 1; ages 5 and older

Casper In this haunted house tale, a paranormal expert and his daughter move into an abandoned mansion and meet a few stand-offish ghosts and one very friendly one; Available to stream Nov. 1; for ages 8 and older

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Join Scooby and the gang as they save their town of Coolsville; Available to stream Nov. 13; ages 8 and older

The Boss Baby A baby brother wearing a suit worries 7-year-old Tim, who doesn't want to feel neglected by his parents. When world issues arise, the brothers band together to solve the problem; Available to stream Nov. 22; for ages 6 and older

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 Lucky, and her friends Pru and Abigail, adventure through a small Western town with Spirit, the wild horse in season 3; Available to stream Nov. 17; for ages 7 and older

Luna Petunia: Season 3 Season 3 is full of adventure for Luna Petunia, who travels to the land of Amazia with her magical toy chest to learn new things and make new friends; Available to stream Nov. 17; for ages 7 and older

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 Four girls summon their inner superheroes to defend Earth and the magical kingdom of Splendorius from King Mercenare and his minions; Available to stream Nov. 10; for children 7 years and older

Project Mc²: Part 6 A group of brainy girls, including teen spy McKeyla, band together to become secret agents, using their science and tech knowledge to solve problems in season 6; Available to stream on Nov. 7; for ages 7 and older

Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters Jake Armstrong and his group of friends suddenly become superheroes and learn many new things, including not being just normal teenagers; Available to stream on Nov. 17; for children 7 years and older

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 The Dinotrux are supercharged and ready for exciting adventures with new strength and agility; Available to stream on Nov. 10; for children 7 years and older

Beat Bugs: All Together Now Popular songs from the Beatles make their way into this special, "Beat Bugs: All Together Now," which features a friend group of bugs who learn about their world via their backyard; The special is available to stream on Nov. 21; for children of all ages

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song A young singer, played by Lucy Hale, is determined to use her talent to get the attention of a new boy at her school, but her cruel stepfamily tries to get in the way; Started streaming Oct. 1; for ages 8 and older

Super Monsters These preschool monsters are getting ready for kindergarten while dealing with the pressure of their own special powers and being the kids of some of the most famous monsters in the world; Season 1 is available as of Oct. 13; for children of all ages

"Disney's Hercules" Hercules, a son of gods, was taken by Hades as a baby and forced to live as a half-man, half-god among mortals. To be able to live amongst the gods on Mount Olympus, Hercules must defeat evil creatures as a rite of passage; This Disney classic is available to stream September 1; for ages 7 and older

"The Magic School Bus Rides Again" Season 1 In the season one update of the beloved animated show, Ms. Frizzle--voiced by Kate McKinnon-- takes her class on crazy science adventures; Available to stream Sept. 29; for ages 3 and older

"The Rugrats Movie" Tommy Pickles tries to return his baby brother to the hospital after Angelica warns him that his parents will stop caring about him when he gets a sibling. Tommy and friends get lost in the woods and find trouble, realizing home wasn't so bad after all; Available to stream Sept. 1; for ages 4 and older

"Disney's Mulan" A girl living under a patriarchal regime, Mulan impersonates her father to take his place in the Chinese military and trains with fellow recruits. Mushu, her dragon, accompanies her as she helps to ward off a Hun invasion, and falls in love along the way; This Disney classic is available to stream September 1; for ages 5 and older

"Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale" Based on the popular web series, Season 1 of this animated series about a powerful charm who's in charge of protecting her little sister--and all of Elvendale--; Available to stream Sept. 1; for ages 5 and older

"Veggietales in the City" Season 2 The Veggie friends are back for another season of exciting trips to the city, ski slopes and beyond, learning faith-based lessons along the way; Available to stream Sept. 15; for all ages

"Disney's Pocahontas" A young American Indian woman named Pocahontas falls in love with an Englishman, Capt. John Smith, who arrives to the New World for a new life. However, the Englishmen hope to take the Native Americans' gold. Pocahantas' father, the powerful Chief Powhatan, dislikes their relationship. Will love conquer all?; Available to stream Sept. 14; for ages 6 and older

"Spirit: Riding Free" Lucky and her horse Spirit pursue more adventures in Season 2 of this family-friendly series; Available to stream September 8; for ages 7 and older

"Hotel for Dogs" When siblings Andi and Bruce, played by Emma Roberts and Jake T. Austin, move into a foster home, they need to find a home for their dog, Friday. They find an abandoned hotel and turn it into a safe haven for Friday and other stray animals, but must figure out how to keep the noise down to avoid neighbors' suspicions; Available to stream Sept. 1; ages 7 and older

"Project Mc2 Part 5" Teen spy McKeyla partners with three other super-smart girls to become secret agents, using their tech and science skills to solve problems; Available to stream Sept. 15; for ages 7 and older

"Fuller House" The adventures continue for the Tanner family as DJ Tanner-Fuller, Stephanie and Kimmy share a home to raise DJ's three boys; available to stream Sept. 22; for all ages

"Dragons: Race to the Edge" Season 5 Hiccup and Toothless are back along with the dragon riders to fight against the evil enemies; Available to stream August 25, 2017; for ages 6 and older

"Dinotrux" Season 6 The half dinosaur, half construction trucks return to solve new challenges and experience the power of teamwork and friendship; Available to stream August 18, 2017; for ages 6 and older

"Holes" In Disney's 2003 movie "Holes," a teenage boy is wrongfully accused of a crime and sent to a detention camp where the young men have to dig holes as punishment and the reasoning is a mystery; for ages 8 and older

"Sing" An enthusiastic koala tries to save his theater with a singing contest; The A-list cast features Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and more stars; for ages 6 and older

"The Adventures of Puss in Boots" Season 5 From the popular "Shrek" movies, Puss in Boots is back for another adventure in exotic locations to save his friends from harm; for ages 5 and older

"Madagascar Escape 2 Africa" When a rescue mission goes wrong, Alex the lion and his friends are stranded in Africa. They soon realize they have little in common with the locals; for ages 5 and older

"Luna Petunia" Season 2 Luna Petunia is back for more fun adventures in the land of Amazia; for ages 3 and older

"Disney's The Mighty Ducks" In "Disney's The Mighty Ducks", a Minnesota lawyer played by Emilio Estevez coaches a youth hockey team when he is sentenced to community service; Available on Netflix to stream; for ages 8 and older

"Dawn of the Croods" season 4 Follow Eep, Grug, Ugga, Sandy and Gran as they explore the interesting world around them from animals, to new discoveries; for ages 6 and older

"Moana" When the demigod Maui sets a curse throughout the island, a Polynesian teen named Moana Waialiki embarks on a voyage to set things right; available to stream June 20; for ages 6 and older

"Trolls" When the Bergens invade Troll Village it is up to the happiest troll alive Poppy and cautious troll Branch, to help save the day. Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden and more star in the animated film; available to stream June 7; for ages 6 and older