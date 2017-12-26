TODAY'S PAPER
Netflix to air New Year's Eve Countdowns for kids

"All Hail King Julien" is one of the New Year's Eve Countdown specials to stream on Netflix starting Dec. 26. Photo Credit: Netflix

By Katherine Moran katherine.moran@newsday.com
Netflix has an idea so your kids don't have to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year.

For the fourth year, the streaming service is airing short, on-demand New Year's Eve Countdown specials starring kids' favorite characters on Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

The shows range from two to five minutes long, and feature nine different characters from some of Netflix's most popular series. Kids can ring in the new year with "Trollhunters," "All Hail King Julien," "Skylanders Academy," "Puffin Rock," "Word Party," "Beat Bugs," "Pororo," "Larva" and "True and the Rainbow Kingdom." The countdowns will include singing and dancing, with characters reminiscing about 2017.

Simply search “New Year’s Eve Countdown” or “Countdown” on Netflix to access the videos. For more information, visit Netflix.com or watch the video trailer.

