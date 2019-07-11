TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Put on those dancing shoes: Kids can audition for the 2019-2020 LI Nets Kids Dance Team

Kids can try out for the 2019-2020 LI

Kids can try out for the 2019-2020 LI Nets Kids Dance Team on Aug. 17 in Westbury. Photo Credit: Jen Voce

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Kids ages 6 to 13 with at least two years of dance training can audition for the 2019-2020 Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team on Aug. 17 at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury.

Registration begins in person at 10 a.m.; auditions begin at 10:30 a.m. and finalists may be kept until 9:30 p.m. One parent or legal guardian must be present at the 10 a.m. registration to sign a waiver, and only children auditioning will be allowed into the gymnasium. There is no fee to audition.

Children will be demonstrating their ability to learn and perform choreography. Dance team members are paid; those selected must be available to attend weekly rehearsals and select home games at NYCB Live in Uniondale.

Kids who want an edge can learn a Long Island Nets routine and get audition tips from the coaching staff during two dance team workshops at the Yes We Can Center. Session I is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug 10, and Session II is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. Cost is $50 per session and will each teach different choreography. Visit longislandnets.com to register for the workshops.

The Yes We Can Community Center is at 141 Garden St., Westbury. For more information, email info@longislandnets.com or visit longislandnets.com.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Montgomery and Gunnar identical twins celebrating the 4th Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
The "Dinosaurs!" exhibit at the Center for Science 'Dinosaurs!' exhibit opening in Rockville Centre
Set one day aside to eat ice cream Go on an ice cream tour, more LI fun this week
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search