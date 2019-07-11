Kids ages 6 to 13 with at least two years of dance training can audition for the 2019-2020 Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team on Aug. 17 at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury.

Registration begins in person at 10 a.m.; auditions begin at 10:30 a.m. and finalists may be kept until 9:30 p.m. One parent or legal guardian must be present at the 10 a.m. registration to sign a waiver, and only children auditioning will be allowed into the gymnasium. There is no fee to audition.

Children will be demonstrating their ability to learn and perform choreography. Dance team members are paid; those selected must be available to attend weekly rehearsals and select home games at NYCB Live in Uniondale.

Kids who want an edge can learn a Long Island Nets routine and get audition tips from the coaching staff during two dance team workshops at the Yes We Can Center. Session I is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug 10, and Session II is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. Cost is $50 per session and will each teach different choreography. Visit longislandnets.com to register for the workshops.

The Yes We Can Community Center is at 141 Garden St., Westbury. For more information, email info@longislandnets.com or visit longislandnets.com.