Nets host Hanukkah party at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, and more holiday fun
"We're trying to offer the Jewish community something spectacular," says Rabbi Yossi Lieberman of Chabad of West Hempstead, one of the Long Island Jewish organizations partnering with the Nets.
The Long Island Nets are hosting a giant Hanukkah party before, during and after their basketball game on Sunday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum that will include the lighting of a menorah, a Jewish music performance and more.
“We’re trying to offer the Jewish community something spectacular,” says Rabbi Yossi Lieberman of Chabad of West Hempstead, which is one of the Long Island Jewish organizations partnering with the Nets. “In today’s world, we’re looking to display our pride and religious freedom, and this really gives us the arena for it.”
While the Nets officially dub it “Jewish Heritage Day,” Chabad of Long Island is billing it as a “Mega Chanukah Bash.” Here’s what’s happening during the celebration, which runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, when sundown marks the beginning of the eight-night holiday:
The Nets Game. The team will play the Lakeland Magic. During the game, the jumbotron will telecast Hanukkah-themed trivia questions. DJ Chony Milecki will spin Jewish tunes. “This is really part of our strategy to embrace and create relationships throughout Long Island as Long Island’s team, and the Jewish community is a critical part of Long Island’s fabric,” says Alton Byrd, vice president of business operations for the LI Nets. “Our mantra for the season is ‘More Than a Game’ — we provide more than just basketball.”
A menorah lighting. At halftime, a giant menorah will be lighted to mark the start of the holiday.
A rabbis vs. teens faceoff. Jewish teenagers will play a team of rabbis in an eight-minute exhibition basketball game before the professional competition starts at 3.
A Kids’ Zone. The zone will include inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses and an inflatable basketball court. There’ll also be a video game truck, Hanukkah-themed arts and crafts, face painting and more.
A Yoni Z concert. At the completion of the Nets game, Jewish recording artist and songwriter Yoni Z will perform a one-hour concert of Jewish hits and pop music with revamped holiday lyrics, says Rabbi Dovid Weinbaum of the Chai Center in Dix Hills.
Optional kosher dinner. For $10 per person, families can order a glatt kosher dinner of a sandwich, chips and a drink. Regular stadium food will also be available for purchase.
WHAT Jewish Heritage Day
WHEN/WHERE 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale
INFO $20, $30 or $40 depending on seat location; $5 per car parking fee; for an additional $10 per person, receive a glatt kosher dinner box; tickets available at megachanukah.com; for more information, call 516-596-8691.
Also new this Hanukkah
The Port Washington Fire Department is helping with the first “Mega Gelt Drop,” raining nearly 3,000 chocolate gelt coins on the crowd at the annual “Chanukah at the Port Washington LIRR,” which begins at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Schreiber High School Tri M Musicians will play holiday songs, and a 14-foot menorah will be lighted. The free festivities, sponsored by the Chabad of Port Washington, will include a fire juggler, latkes, jelly doughnuts and coffee donated by Starbucks. The event will also pay tribute and offer a memorial prayer honoring the Jews killed in the Pittsburgh massacre. For more information, call 516-767-8672 or visit chabadpw.org.
A Menorah Parade comes to the Atlantic Beach and Long Beach communities for the first time beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Firetrucks, police cars, motorcycles and vehicles with rooftop menorahs will ride through the streets. The free parade kicks off at 65 The Plaza in the Village of Atlantic Beach. It ends at Long Beach City Hall, 1 Kennedy Plaza, where there will be a “Grand Menorah Lighting.” For more information, call 516-574-3905 or visit chabadofthebeaches.com.
For the adults
Celebrating Hanukkah isn’t just for the kids — The Chai Center in Dix Hills is throwing a Hanukkah party on Dec. 8 for adults, featuring comedienne Talia Reese.
Reese is an Orthodox Jewish mom of two from Great Neck who has performed at The Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City and the Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. An example of one of her jokes: “My husband is so religious, it’s rare that we actually go out together. Except on Kol Nidre, or, as I call it, ‘Date Night.’” Kol Nidre is a service on Yom Kippur, one of the holiest of Jewish holidays.
The Hanukkah festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per person and includes finger foods, salads and wine. For more information or to buy tickets, visit thechaicenter.com or call 631-351-8672.
