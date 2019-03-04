The 1984 children’s film “The NeverEnding Story” is coming to the big screen at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, and it will be followed by a Drag Queen Story Hour.

“The NeverEnding Story” is the tale of a child who overcomes bullying by escaping to a mystical fantasy world where he becomes the hero and saves the day. “It’s empowering for kids,” says Nate Close, director of marketing and communications at Cinema Arts Centre. The movie is based on the book of the same name by German children’s author Michael Ende.

After the movie, an optional and included-in-the-price Drag Queen Story Hour will feature Bella Noche reading the children’s book “Julian Is a Mermaid.” The story hour, which should start about 12:30 p.m., is also open to the public at no charge, Close says. “We just thought it was a good opportunity to integrate that into our programming,” Close says of the story-hour event.

The cost for the movie is $12 per person; children 11 and younger are free. Cinema Arts Centre is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-423-7610 or visit cinemaartscentre.org.