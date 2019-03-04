TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

1980s children's movie 'The NeverEnding Story' hits the big screen in Huntington

After the movie, drag queen Bella Noche will read "Julian Is a Mermaid" to kids.

The 1984 children's film "The NeverEnding Story" is

The 1984 children's film "The NeverEnding Story" is coming to the big screen at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros and Warn

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The 1984 children’s film “The NeverEnding Story” is coming to the big screen at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, and it will be followed by a Drag Queen Story Hour.

“The NeverEnding Story” is the tale of a child who overcomes bullying by escaping to a mystical fantasy world where he becomes the hero and saves the day. “It’s empowering for kids,” says Nate Close, director of marketing and communications at Cinema Arts Centre. The movie is based on the book of the same name by German children’s author Michael Ende.

After the movie, an optional and included-in-the-price Drag Queen Story Hour will feature Bella Noche reading the children’s book “Julian Is a Mermaid.” The story hour, which should start about 12:30 p.m., is also open to the public at no charge, Close says. “We just thought it was a good opportunity to integrate that into our programming,” Close says of the story-hour event.

The cost for the movie is $12 per person; children 11 and younger are free. Cinema Arts Centre is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-423-7610 or visit cinemaartscentre.org.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Hot off a multinight, sold-out engagement at Governor's See Kevin James at The Paramount, more LI fun this week
Madeline Tourin 4 (left) and Lilly Carrol 4 6 new interactive spaces for kids at LI libraries
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
To be fair, any pizzeria can whip up Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do
Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center 12 fun LI places for career-minded kids