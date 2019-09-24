TODAY'S PAPER
New Hope Fertility Center opens in Jericho

New Hope Fertility has opened in Jericho.

New Hope Fertility has opened in Jericho. Photo Credit: New Hope Fertility

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new IVF center called New Hope Fertility has opened in Jericho.

The facility is a satellite office of the IVF center of the same name that’s been operating in Manhattan since 2004, says Dr. Zaher Merhi, director of IVF research for both New Hope locations in New York. “We’re seeing a lot of patients coming to us from Long Island,” Merhi says. “We decided to open the office here to provide the same services.”

The center had its grand opening ribbon-cutting on Sept. 16. The center offers conventional IVF, but also three other types of IVF treatments. It will offer gentle stimulation mini-IVF, which lowers the doses of hormone-stimulating drugs to be more gentle on the woman’s body, producing fewer eggs but possibly eggs of better quality; needle-free IVF, which uses pills and nasal spray instead of injections and measures hormones in urine and saliva instead of in blood; and at-home IVF, which allows qualifying patients to use a kit at home to take medication in preparation for egg retrieval, eliminating the need to visit the office for periodic monitoring, Merhi says.

The center is at 380 N. Broadway, Suite 305, Jericho. For more information, call 516-931-3333 or visit newhopefertility.com.  

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

