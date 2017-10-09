If your kids loved the best-selling book “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein, they may also love watching the new original TV movie of the same name airing at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 on Nickelodeon.
The book and movie are about a group of friends whose overnight stay in their town’s new high-tech library turns into a daring adventure as characters from books come to life, including Frankenstein and Charlotte the spider from “Charlotte’s Web.”
In addition, the third book in the series — “Mr. Lemoncello’s Great Library Race,” (Random House, $16.99) comes out on Oct. 10. (The second book, “Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Olympics,” was published in April.) The series is geared toward kids ages 8 to 12.
