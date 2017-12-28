TODAY'S PAPER
Where Long Island families can go to celebrate on New Year’s Eve

Guests attending the Long Island Aquarium New Year's

Guests attending the Long Island Aquarium New Year's Eve party will get to meet with one of the resident penguins.s Photo Credit: Darlene Puntillo

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
It’s a night usually associated with grown-up parties, as the main attraction on New Year’s Eve is the stroke of midnight — but for families with young kids, the idea of an all-nighter doesn’t really work. However, there are parties taking place on Dec. 31 that are inspired by the big night, even if it doesn’t involve staying up until the beginning of 2018.

SKATING SOIREE

United Skates of America in Seaford (1276 Hicksville Rd.; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com) is having a New Year’s Eve party from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For $25, each customer can have unlimited soda, unlimited pizza, a skate rental, party favors, 10 game tokens and a light rope necklace. It’s a first-come, first-serve event, but call ahead if you want to try and reserve a table for the evening.

PENGUIN PARTY

The Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead (431 East Main St.; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com) is holding its “Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Party” from 6:30 to 11 p.m. The highlight of the night is a meetup with an actual penguin, but the aquarium will also be open to tour. Guests can take part in a cocktail hour, buffet dinner, DJ dancing and an ice cream bar during dessert. Craft-making will be available as well, and there’s to be a “midnight toast” (that will actually happen at 10:30 p.m.). Tickets are $99 for ages 13 and older (members pay $89), $60 for kids ages 3-12 (members $55), while kids ages two and younger are free; reservations are required so call ahead to buy tickets.

ICE CREAM PARTY

The Bayville Winter Wonderland (8 Bayville Ave.; 516-628-8697, bayvillewinterwonderland.com) is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash that should seem pretty “sweet,” as it features the opportunity to make your own ice cream sundae. Set to roll at the spot’s Basil Bay’s Beaches & Cream Soda Shoppe from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the event also includes food, soft drinks, balloons, party favors and a toast at the end (with a glass of cider for the kids, sparkling wine for adults). Guests can also visit the Wonderland’s Express Train Ride, Factory Fun House and the Holiday Light Show for no added charge; people ages 12 and older pay $31.95, 11 and younger are $23.95. Book tickets in advance through the venue’s website.

