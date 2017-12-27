What to do with the kids on (or just before) New Year's Eve

Before you grab the bubbly and share a grown-up kiss at midnight, celebrate the end of 2017 and welcome a fresh new year with your littlest revelers. Long Island has plenty of options, including museum events, makeup parties, skating, bowling and more. It’s a terrific way to have some fun with the kids while (hopefully) tiring them out just enough so that they’ll sleep through the night while you frolic at your own fete.

Make it up Take your darling diva to the annual New Year’s Eve-Eve Bash at Darlings & Divas. Held the day before New Year’s Eve, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 30, the event includes mini-manicures, hair styling and makeup applications suitable for children, plus party food. They even have a balloon drop at the end, complete with confetti. $29.99 per child; reservations are required. 65 Merrick Rd., Amityville, 631-608-4710, darlingsanddivas.com; for more information, click here.

Net result The Long Island Childrens Museum brings Times Square to the Island with its New Years party, a "Dino-Mite" celebration held on December 31st from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The all-ages event features a DJ-led dance party, fun activities and two Times Square-style ball drops at noon and 4 p.m. The dinosaur-themed event is free with museum admission. 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City, licm.org; for more information, click here.

Gone fishing Head to the Long Island Aquarium for its annual Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve event, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 31. The all-inclusive kid-friendly evening will include a cocktail hour with sparkling cider (and beer and wine for the grown-ups), followed by a penguin meet-and-greet, DJs and dancing, a craft station for the kids and a buffet-style dinner. After dinner, there’s an ice cream bar and a “midnight” toast at 10:30 p.m. Guests can head home at 11 p.m. or take advantage of one of the hotel packages at the Hyatt Place Long Island East End next door. $60 to $99, and children younger than 2 stay free. 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com; for more information, click here.

Child's play The Children’s Museum of the East End is pulling out all the stops on New Year’s Eve. In two sessions Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.), kids will create noisemakers, share resolutions and enjoy a confetti-filled ball drop courtesy of the Buckhout Mattson Team at Compass Real Estate. The event costs $14 per person, including adults and any children older than 12 months. Call to register. 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, cmee.org; for more information, click here.

Whale of a time From 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 31, the Whaling Museum and Education Center is hosting its New Year’s Family Bash. The event features a countdown to noon, plus lots of crafts and hot chocolate for everyone. All ages are welcome. $12 per participant. 279 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor; 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org; for more information, click here.

Bowled over On New Year’s Eve, Bowl Long Island hosts its family-friendly Extremely Deluxe Extreme Bowling Bash. The all-inclusive afternoon event, from 4 to 8 p.m., features black light bowling and music, plus New Year’s Eve party favors, a celebratory toast and a buffet. Shoe rental is included. $50 per person for adults and $32 per child (12 and under). 138 West Ave., Patchogue, 631-475-5164, bowllongisland.com; for more information, click here.