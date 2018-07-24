Kids under 16 who lives in the Town of Hempstead can skate for free at the Newbridge Arena ice rink in Bellmore from noon to 1 p.m Wednesdays through Aug. 15.

Residents over 16 pay a fee of $2 admission and $2 for skate rental, a discount from the standard $7 admission and $4 rental fee.

Owner Rick Gardner notes that the rink has been offering the summer promotion for several years.

“It was just a way to try and give back and say thank you for the people who skate here all winter long and give people who haven’t tried skating an opportunity to come try,” explains Gardner.

He emphasizes how refreshing skating can be during the summer.

“You’re in a cool environment, about 52 degrees with about 45, 46 percent humidity. You don’t have the humidity; you don’t have the hot air. You’re exercising, which is good for everybody,” he says.

To ensure free entry, kids must bring proof of residency.

Newbridge Arena is located at 2600 Newbridge Rd. For more information, call 516-783-6181 or go to newbridgearena.com.