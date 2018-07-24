TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Newbridge Arena ice rink offers free skating for Town of Hempstead residents under 16

"It was just a way to try and give back and say thank you for the people who skate here all winter long and give people who haven't tried skating an opportunity to come try," says the owner of Newbridge Arena in Bellmore. Photo Credit: Kirsten Luce

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Print

Kids under 16 who lives in the Town of Hempstead can skate for free at the Newbridge Arena ice rink in Bellmore from noon to 1 p.m Wednesdays through Aug. 15.

Residents over 16 pay a fee of $2 admission and $2 for skate rental, a discount from the standard $7 admission and $4 rental fee.

Owner Rick Gardner notes that the rink has been offering the summer promotion for several years.

“It was just a way to try and give back and say thank you for the people who skate here all winter long and give people who haven’t tried skating an opportunity to come try,” explains Gardner.

He emphasizes how refreshing skating can be during the summer.

“You’re in a cool environment, about 52 degrees with about 45, 46 percent humidity. You don’t have the humidity; you don’t have the hot air. You’re exercising, which is good for everybody,” he says.

To ensure free entry, kids must bring proof of residency.

Newbridge Arena is located at 2600 Newbridge Rd. For more information, call 516-783-6181 or go to newbridgearena.com.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com

More Family

With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque What was hot in 1960? Toy crazes through the years
310 Michael Dr., Syosset, 516-762-1300, bouncesyosset.com. Hours and 46 indoor places to play on LI
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI