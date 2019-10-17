A witch taking a flight break with her broom in a pumpkin patch. A skeleton with goldfish swimming in its chest cavity. A sculpture of the grim reaper.

These are a few of the creepy pieces of art created by Long Island students and on display during the eighth annual “Nightmare on Main Street” free art exhibit in Huntington, which opens Friday.

The Huntington Arts Council invited students in grades 6 to 12 to submit works inspired by the theme of Halloween. The 48 displayed pieces were chosen from 118 submitted to respond to the question: “Scary, silly, creepy or beautiful, what would you want to transform yourself into this time of year?” The works include digital photography, charcoal, sculpture acrylic and watercolor paints and collage.

Julia Giles, 17, a senior at Huntington High School, used watercolors to paint the witch taking a break from flight among the pumpkins. "That's what Halloween is for me, something fall feeling and also kind of magical," she says.

A costumed artists reception is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25; it's free and open to the public. The display runs through Nov. 16 at the Main Street Gallery, 213 Main St., Huntington. Gallery hours are weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit huntingtonarts.org.