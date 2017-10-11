The sixth annual Nightmare on Main Street student art exhibit features 33 pieces of art inspired by horror films, legends and comics. The works are by Long Island students grades 6 to 12.

Benjamin Herbert, 13, of Northport, for instance, used pencil and charcoal to imagine what it would be like if characters from horror movies — including Beetlejuice, Frankenstein, Freddy Krueger and more — gathered in a cafe. He used Munday’s cafe in Huntingon village as inspiration for the meetup locale, dubbing his illustration “Munday the 13th.”

Madeline Franz, 12, of Melville focused on the mythical character of Medusa to create her painting embellished with beads, dubbed “Hip Medusa.” “I really like Greek mytholody,” she says, explaining that she reads the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan and loves a scene when the protagonists battle the creepy Medusa. She decided to bring Medusa up to date by giving her snake-hair bright dye colors and including graffiti in the background. “I was kind of bringing Medusa into a more modern light,” she says.

And Rachel Goldsmith’s black-and-white painting gave a human skeleton the wings of a bat skeleton for arms in her piece, called “Bones.” The 16-year-old from Dix Hills used acrylic paint for the piece. “I wanted to take the idea of their human form and intertwine it with nature a little bit,” she says.— Beth Whitehouse