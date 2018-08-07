It may be sweltering outside, but it’s time to think about Christmas. Tickets are on sale now for a new, expanded version of the annual North Fork Trolley Polar Express rides in November and December.

This is the sixth year that the North Fork Trolley is offering the ride inspired by the iconic “Polar Express” film and award-winning book by Chris Van Allsburg. And this year, there’ll be more acting and live singing and dancing by characters in the story of a boy, who, while in his pajamas on Christmas Eve, uses a golden ticket to travel by Polar Express train to the North Pole to visit Santa, says Jay Mooney, general manager of the North Fork Trolley.

This year, when participants arrive at the North Pole, they will be seated at tables and four to six chefs will dance up and down the aisles balancing hot chocolate on their trays, Mooney says. The hobo, normally outside sitting at a campfire, will perform a monologue indoors, he says. Instead of children sitting on Santa’s lap, Santa will visit each participant at their seats, Mooney says.

While ticket sales were originally scheduled to begin Aug. 15, they have been opened up early, Mooney says. North Fork Express, which sold 7,000 tickets last year, expects to sell close to 10,000 this year for rides between Nov. 23 and Dec. 23, Mooney says. Fare is $55 per person; riders must be at least 2 years old. For more information, call North Fork Trolley at 631-369-3031. To order tickets, visit northforktrolley.com.