You can name Old Bethpage Village Restoration's new piglets

These little piggies are in the market for some names.

Meet two cute additions to Old Bethpage Village Restoration, a living museum celebrating life in the 19th century, reopening for self-guided tours on a limited basis Friday via online reservations.

The piglets — two boys — were born May 22 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Suffolk County Farm and Educational Center in Yaphank and adopted by Old Bethpage Village Restoration to replace a porker who passed away last year, according to Eileen Krieb, commissioner of Nassau County Parks, Recreation and Museums.

Old Bethpage Village announced the arrival of the pig pair, along with a contest in their honor, on Instagram. “OBVR has two new baby boy piglets! Can you help us name these adorable little guys?”

To get in on the name game, submit suggestions at obvrnassau.com by Sept. 15, for a chance to win a 2021 season pass to the family-friendly historical site.

So far, about three-dozen submissions have come in on what to call the piglets whose 4-year-old parents’ names are Minnie and Humphrey. One name pairing suggestion on the OBVR Insta account is Mutt and Jeff. Another suggestion, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, found inspiration in a galaxy far, far away.

At Old Bethpage Village Restoration, the pigs won’t interact much with other beasts, including goats that munch weeds like four-legged lawn mowers. Still, they’ll have it high on the hog. “They will live in their own pen,” said Krieb.