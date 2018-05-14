Old Westbury Gardens has launched a “Weekend Wake UP! Kids Pass Program” that gives one adult and children younger than 18 free admission to Old Westbury Gardens on Saturdays for the 2018 season.

The pass costs $50 and is meant to help families participate in Old Westbury Gardens’ children’s educational programs. Those activities include outdoor scavenger hunts, storybook strolls through Old Westbury Gardens’ landscape, beginner’s garden-to-table recipe creations, and outdoor-themed arts and crafts.

Other benefits include unlimited Saturday admission to Westbury House and admission to Old Westbury Gardens’ annual autumn Kidsfest event, which helps children explore science and the environment and occurs this year on Sept. 16. It also allows 10 percent off all summer camps and gift shop kids’ items.

"This is a great way for families to get a taste of what we have to offer for a very reasonable price," says Lisa Reichenberger, director of environmental education. "The great thing about the kids pass as well is that these Saturday events let children and family members learn side by side."

To register for the Weekend Wake UP! Kids Pass Program and for more information about Old Westbury Gardens’ Saturday UP! Events, call 516-333-0048 or visit oldwestburygardens.org/se_kids_pass_2018.htm.