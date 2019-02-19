TODAY'S PAPER
New art school set to open in Woodbury in March

One River School of Art + Design will offer free trial classes on March 9, 10, 16 and 17. 

A new art school called One River School of Art + Design is opening in Woodbury. Pictured is a company store in Frisco, Texas. Photo Credit: One River School

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new art school is opening on March 9 in Woodbury, with two more schools in the franchise expected to open on Long Island later this year.

One River School of Art + Design at 150 Woodbury Rd. will offer free trial classes for kids (and adults) on Grand Opening weekends on March 9 and 10 and March 16 and 17. It opens officially with paid classes on March 18, says Cassandra Basile, director of the Woodbury location. The school will offer painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, digital art and design, photography and more, Basile says. It also plans to offer summer programs for children.

The second and third locations are planned for Port Jefferson and an as-yet-unannounced location in Nassau County. The Long Island schools are part of the company’s Northeast expansion; two schools are also anticipated for New Jersey and another in Westport, Connecticut. One River founder and chief executive Matt Ross is the former chief executive of the School of Rock. The Woodbury location is the 10th One River venue.

For more information or to register for a free grand opening class, call 516-268-3566 or visit woodbury.oneriverschool.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

