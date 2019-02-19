A new art school is opening on March 9 in Woodbury, with two more schools in the franchise expected to open on Long Island later this year.

One River School of Art + Design at 150 Woodbury Rd. will offer free trial classes for kids (and adults) on Grand Opening weekends on March 9 and 10 and March 16 and 17. It opens officially with paid classes on March 18, says Cassandra Basile, director of the Woodbury location. The school will offer painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, digital art and design, photography and more, Basile says. It also plans to offer summer programs for children.

The second and third locations are planned for Port Jefferson and an as-yet-unannounced location in Nassau County. The Long Island schools are part of the company’s Northeast expansion; two schools are also anticipated for New Jersey and another in Westport, Connecticut. One River founder and chief executive Matt Ross is the former chief executive of the School of Rock. The Woodbury location is the 10th One River venue.

For more information or to register for a free grand opening class, call 516-268-3566 or visit woodbury.oneriverschool.com.