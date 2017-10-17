A new outdoor classroom has opened to the public at Martin “Bunky” Reid Park in New Cassel.
The Town of North Hempstead hosted a ribbon cutting to dedicate the playground area, which promotes learning while incorporating playing outdoors. The area includes a stage and performance area, tables for art projects, and a movement and music area with real instruments.
The park is at Broadway and Urban avenues. For more information, call 516-869-6311.
