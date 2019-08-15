Painting With A Twist recently opened in Baldwin, its second location on Long Island.

“We are a paint and sip studio,” says owner Joanne Bove, adding that the venue is a popular spot for moms' nights out and kids parties.

Part of a national franchise, Painting With A Twist also hosts company team-building events and monthly fundraisers, the first of which will benefit Baldwin Middle School’s PTA.

Kids’ summer camps, which will go until Labor Day, include special themes such as “Picasso Selfie” on Friday, “Cutie Pie The Hedgehog Tote Bag” on Monday and “Abstract Autumn” on Aug. 28, all of which run from 9 a.m. to noon.

On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., the studio will host “Firefly Jar,” a family canvas-painting event. Family events are less expensive than adult events, notes Bove. “We try to make it more affordable for multiple people from the same family to come and join us.”

There are teen-painting events, including “My Little Cacti” from 4 to 6 p.m. next Friday and “Jasmine and Rajah” ("Aladdin" characters) from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Come September, there will be after-school classes at least once a week, such as “Scarecrow Andy” for kids 7 and up on Sept. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Classes range from $25 to $55, with kids’ classes priced at the lower end.

New to the community, the Baldwin studio is still tweaking its schedule. “We’re trying to incorporate something new every week,” says Bove, adding, “We’re still finding our footing as to what people expect and what they like.”

The new studio is located at 855 Merrick Rd. For more information, call 516-401-8846 or go to paintingwithatwist\studio/baldwin-ny.