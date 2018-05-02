Need help getting your child to sleep? With potty training? With temper tantrums (theirs and yours)?

Allied Physicians Group is offering a nine-week parent lecture series featuring specialists in these areas and more. Advance registration is preferred but not required; there’s a $10 per person per session suggested donation. Allied Physicians Group, which has about two dozen offices on Long Island, also will be accepting donations of diapers; open packages are fine.

All classes start at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted and all are at 3 Huntington Quadrangle, Suite 105 South in Melville.

Here is a roundup of topics:

May 9 (this week starts at 7:30 p.m.): Sleep Solutions Workshop, focusing on ages 3 to 14.

May 16: Guiding Toddler Behavior: Practical ideas for disciplining young children.

May 23: Top 10 Strategies for Parenting Kids with ADHD.

May 30: Understanding Anxiety Disorders in Children and Teenagers.

June 6: Raising a Beautiful Child: Tools to enhance children’s self esteem.

June 13: Coping with Toilet Learning.

June 20: Sleep Play Rest: How to get a good night’s sleep.

June 27: Temper Tantrums: Yours and Theirs.

For more information, call Kerry Gillick-Goldberg at 516-455-3179 or visit alliedfoundation.org.