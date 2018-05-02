TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Allied Physicians Group to host new parenting lecture series

The nine-week parent lecture series features topics such as sleep, potty training, temper tantrums and more.

The Allied Physicians Group's parenting sessions in Melville

The Allied Physicians Group's parenting sessions in Melville will tackle topics from toilet training to tips for raising children with ADHD. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Imgorthand

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Need help getting your child to sleep? With potty training? With temper tantrums (theirs and yours)?

Allied Physicians Group is offering a nine-week parent lecture series featuring specialists in these areas and more. Advance registration is preferred but not required; there’s a $10 per person per session suggested donation. Allied Physicians Group, which has about two dozen offices on Long Island, also will be accepting donations of diapers; open packages are fine.

All classes start at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted and all are at 3 Huntington Quadrangle, Suite 105 South in Melville.

Here is a roundup of topics:

May 9 (this week starts at 7:30 p.m.): Sleep Solutions Workshop, focusing on ages 3 to 14.

May 16: Guiding Toddler Behavior: Practical ideas for disciplining young children.

May 23: Top 10 Strategies for Parenting Kids with ADHD.

May 30: Understanding Anxiety Disorders in Children and Teenagers.

June 6: Raising a Beautiful Child: Tools to enhance children’s self esteem.

June 13: Coping with Toilet Learning.

June 20: Sleep Play Rest: How to get a good night’s sleep.

June 27: Temper Tantrums: Yours and Theirs.

For more information, call Kerry Gillick-Goldberg at 516-455-3179 or visit alliedfoundation.org.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Moms get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures, 31 Mother's Day freebies on LI
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids
With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque What was hot in 1960? Toy crazes through the years
Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
There are many sentimental Mother's Day gifts for 27 sentimental Mother's Day gifts
Jodi Bracho of Pennsylvania came up with a 10 mom-invented toys, baby gear, more