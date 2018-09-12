Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleFamily

LI Parents Day to bring more than 50 exhibitors to Brookville on Sunday

Fun for the kids, resource information for parents.

Activities at LI Parents Day in Brookville on Sunday include a reptile show, dance lessons, robotics and coding sessions and magicians. Photo Credit: Davler Media/Picasa

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
More than 50 exhibitors are participating in LI Parents Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Island University’s Pratt Recreation Center in Brookville.

Activities include a live reptile show, dance and gymnastics lessons, a robotics session, an introduction to coding, magicians and more. “It’s fun for the kids, and there’s a lot of education and enrichment for the family. There’s information on resources from tutoring to party planning to interesting afterschool activities,” says Sal Cataldi, a spokesman for NY Metro Parents, the media group that is sponsoring the event.  

The Pratt Recreation Center is at 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville. Tickets are $10 per family of two adults and up to four children. The event is also asking for voluntary donations of diapers to be given to people who need them, in partnership with Allied Physicians Group. To buy tickets or for more information, visit liparentsday.com

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

