Parents Magazine and car shopping professionals from Edmunds released the 2018 winners for their annual 10 Best Family Cars list, a resource for families in the market for a new vehicle.

This is the eleventh year the team of experts evaluated more than 300 cars based on safety features, driving performance, family-friendly elements and overall value.

"The family car is one of the most important purchases parents will make, and it's no longer simply for getting from point A to point B — it's everything from mom's me-time to kids' entertainment," said Liz Vaccariello, Parents editor-in-chief in a recent news release. “This year's top picks highlight features that are important to today's parents, such as having plenty of room for multiple car seats and trunk space."

All winners on this year’s list received a perfect safety rating (five out of five) from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To be considered, all contenders had to earn at least a four out of five score from Edmunds after analyzing the vehicles’ driving, interior, comfort, technology and utility.

Here are Parents Magazine and Edmunds best picks for 2018.

BEST 3-ROW SUVs

Volkswagen Atlas ($30,750)

The Atlas is equipped with 17 cup holders and has enough room for five car seats. The SUV also comes with Car-Net, an app that checks to make sure the doors are locked and can see where the car is parked.

Chevrolet Traverse ($33,595)

This SUV has enough room for the whole family and more, offering space for bulk items such as sports gear, and has six USB ports. Plus, there are tether anchors in the third row that make car seat set-up easy.

BEST 2-ROW SUVs

Ford Edge ($29,315)

There's enough space for three car seats in the back row as well as additional cargo space. The Edge also gets 24 miles per gallon.

Acura RDX ($36,000)

The standard version of the Acura RDX comes with heated seats for winter and a sunroof to enjoy warm weather. It also boasts a strong V-6 engine, which is rare for its kind of two-row SUVs.

BEST MINIVAN

Honda Odyssey ($30,090)

The adjustable second row seats in the Odyssey cater to all family sizes with its "Magic Slide" system. A screen view of the back rows is offered in Elite models to keep an eye on the little ones.

BEST SUV-LIKE WAGONS

Kia Soul ($16,200)

If the low price doesn't entice, maybe the Kia Soul’s award of the Institute for Highway Safety's highest rating will. The impressive amount of space along with its 27 mpg capability is great for any family who plans to be on the road.

Subaru Outback ($25,895)

The Outback offers another useful option for traveling families with its roof rails and crossbars for larger items such as bikes and kayaks. Kids will also stay entertained with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

BEST HYBRID

Toyota Prius ($23,475)

The Prius features wireless charging ability for mobile devices and can reach 52 mpg between the gas engine and self-charging electric motor.

BEST SEDANS

Honda Accord ($23,570)

This sedan offers extra room and more advanced safety features than previous versions, such as the speed limit display on the dashboard.

Chevrolet Malibu ($22,555)

Safety comes first for teens in the Chevrolet Malibu. Teen Driver Technology allows keys to be registered, which will disable the Bose nine-speaker sound system until the front seats are buckled.