A new Kids Summer Movie series launches at 2 p.m. July 11 at the Patchogue Theatre with a screening of Disney's “Mary Poppins.”

Movies will continue to be shown on Patchogue Theatre's big screen every Wednesday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 8. Tickets are $10 each and will be sold at the door.

Families can relive the 1964 “Mary Poppins” before the highly anticipated sequel “Mary Poppins Returns” hits theaters this December. “Mary Poppins” revolves around the Banks family as they hire a new nanny (Julie Andrews) who charms the family with her songs and magic. When the film was originally released, it was met with five Academy Awards and 13 nominations. The classic includes songs “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

The Kids Summer Movie series continues with “The Parent Trap” (1961) on July 18, “Peter Pan” (2003) on July 25, “Snow White” (1937) on Aug. 1, and “101 Dalmatians” (1961) on Aug. 8.

For more information, call 631-207-1313 or visit PatchogueTheatre.org/Events.