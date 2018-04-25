Young adult author Amy Giles of Huntington Station knows her audience: It’s living in her house with her.

Giles, 51, who published her first book, “Now Is Everything” (HarperTeen, $17.99), in November, has two daughters in high school.

“When I had teenagers, I started reading the books they were reading, and it clicked — this was the voice I wanted to write in,” Giles says. “Now Is Everything” tells the story of teen Hadley McCauley, who will do anything to keep her younger sister safe from their abusive father.

Giles is one of eight middle-grade or young adult authors who will speak at the seventh annual Authors Unlimited book festival on April 28 at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. The event is being co-sponsored by the public libraries of Suffolk County. The authors will participate in a panel discussion focused on the art of writing, and then kids will break into various sessions with two authors leading each one. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The other authors scheduled to attend are Arvin Ahmadi, author of “Down and Across”; Patty Blount, author of “The Way It Hurts”; Sarah Beth Durst, author of “The Stone Girl’s Story”; Jessie Janowitz, author of “The Doughnut Fix”; George O’Connor, author of “Olympians: Hermes: Tales of the Trickster”; Eliot Schrefer, author of “The Lost Rainforest: Mez’s Magic”’ and Kara Thomas, author of “Little Monsters.”

“Authors Unlimited is a fantastic event for any kid who loves reading, who loves libraries or wants to be a writer,” says Derek Ivie, youth services coordinator for the Suffolk Cooperative Library System. “It’s a great event to meet real published authors.”

Authors Unlimited is free and runs from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch. “We do recommend bringing your own lunch,” Ivie says. Ivie recommends pre-registering on the Authors Unlimited website. The event is at O’Connor Hall at 155 W. Roe Blvd., Patchogue. For more information or to register, call 1-631-286-1600 or visit authorsunlimited.org.