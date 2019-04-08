When “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue” comes to Manhattan's Madison Square Garden on April 13 and 14, Long Island native Jacqueline Fisher will be one of the chicken cheerleaders rooting for Adventure Bay Mayor Goodway — or she may be called on as understudy to play the part of pups Skye, Everest, Rocky or Zuma.

Fisher, 26, grew up in Seaford and graduated from MacArthur High School in Levittown in 2010. She also attended the Long Island High School for the Arts. She has been with the PAW Patrol production since June, and she has had the chance to fill in for all four female pup roles. “It always keeps me on my toes,” she says. “I like getting to play one day the role of Skye, and the next week I have to be Rocky.”

The plot of the show follows a race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and her archrival, Foggy Bottom Mayor Humdinger. When the two face off, shenanigans occur and the pups come to the rescue. Fisher says her favorite scene is when Husky pup Everest makes a cameo on a snowmobile. “The kids just go crazy when she comes out,” Fisher says. “They know she’s here to save the day.”

She also loves when the preschoolers in the audience sing along with the songs they know from PAW Patrol’s animated show on Nickelodeon Jr. “It’s really actually very endearing because they all know the songs so well,” Fisher says.

The show is two 30-minute acts with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets start at $29 and the highest regular ticket is $110, but VIP packages are available for $175. They can be purchased at msg.com/pawpatrol.