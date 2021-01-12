Parents looking for a socially distanced outing will find fun for the whole family at the Milleridge Inn this month. The restaurant with a neighboring shopping village is hosting a series of weekend meals that feature appearances from family-friendly characters.

Each brunch will happen on Saturdays and Sundays throughout January, with weekends starring different characters: a "Beauty Princess" on Jan. 16 and 17, "PAW Patrol"-themed on Jan. 23 and 24 and the "Snow Sisters and the Reindeer Prince" on Jan. 30 and 31.

Seven seatings will be offered on each date to better allow for COVID-19 guideline compliance. The characters will all appear while wearing masks but will be available for photo-ops at a distance.

Menu items will include omelets, French toast, waffles, pancakes, muffins, cereals and other edibles, while beverages like coffee, juice, tea and soft drinks can be had. In addition, families can go shopping at the Milleridge Village during and after the meals — as well as throughout the village’s usual shopping hours — to see what sort of candies, baked goods and gift possibilities are for sale.

"I'm so happy that I can offer a little enjoyment for families and a safe place to go," says Butch Yamali, owner of the Milleridge Inn. "I see families taking pictures and making memories, which all I can ask for."

