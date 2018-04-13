Elephant conservation is the theme of a movie in theaters for one day only at 6 p.m. April 16, which is worldwide Save The Elephant Day.

“Phoenix Wilder and the Great Elephant Adventure” was filmed in Africa and stars actress Elizabeth Hurley and child actor Sam Ashe Arnold.

Phoenix becomes lost on safari, and must learn to survive in the African bush. He becomes friends with a bull elephant he frees from a trap. The teenager then ends up taking on a band of poachers preying on African elephants.

For participating Long Island theaters and prices, visit fathomevents.com/events/phoenix-wilder/theaters.