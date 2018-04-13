TODAY'S PAPER
Fathom events launches ‘Phoenix Wilder and the Great Elephant Adventure’ family movie

A scene from

A scene from "Phoenix Wilder and the Great Elephant Adventure" starring actress Elizabeth Hurley and child actor Sam Ashe Arnold. Photo Credit: Fathom Events,

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Elephant conservation is the theme of a movie in theaters for one day only at 6 p.m. April 16, which is worldwide Save The Elephant Day.

“Phoenix Wilder and the Great Elephant Adventure” was filmed in Africa and stars actress Elizabeth Hurley and child actor Sam Ashe Arnold.

Phoenix becomes lost on safari, and must learn to survive in the African bush. He becomes friends with a bull elephant he frees from a trap. The teenager then ends up taking on a band of poachers preying on African elephants.

For participating Long Island theaters and prices, visit fathomevents.com/events/phoenix-wilder/theaters.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

