Preschoolers can dress as their favorite "PJ Masks" hero, see three episodes of the cartoon show on the big screen and enjoy a story time at screenings in April and May at Showcase Cinemas in Farmingdale, Hicksville and Holtsville.

The April showings, dubbed "PJ Masks Heroes Forever," are scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 24 and 25. The May showings at 1 p.m. May 22 and 23 are dubbed "PJ Masks Friendship Saves the Day."

The TV series is about three young friends who, when they put on their pajamas at night, morph into superheroes who share adventures. Both weekend events encourage children to dress as green Gekko, whose superpower is camouflage, blue Catboy, who is incredibly fast, or red Owlette, who can fly.

Tickets are $5 each for the one-hour program and are on sale at showcasecinemas.com. Masks are required at the events per pandemic recommendations.