Watch 'PJ Masks' and dress up in character at Showcase Cinemas this spring 

Families can attend big screen viewings of "PJ

Families can attend big screen viewings of "PJ Masks" in April and May. Credit: PJ Masks ©Frog Box/Ent. One UK Ltd/Disney 2014

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Preschoolers can dress as their favorite "PJ Masks" hero, see three episodes of the cartoon show on the big screen and enjoy a story time at screenings in April and May at Showcase Cinemas in Farmingdale, Hicksville and Holtsville.

The April showings, dubbed "PJ Masks Heroes Forever," are scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 24 and 25. The May showings at 1 p.m. May 22 and 23 are dubbed "PJ Masks Friendship Saves the Day."

The TV series is about three young friends who, when they put on their pajamas at night, morph into superheroes who share adventures. Both weekend events encourage children to dress as green Gekko, whose superpower is camouflage, blue Catboy, who is incredibly fast, or red Owlette, who can fly.

Tickets are $5 each for the one-hour program and are on sale at showcasecinemas.com. Masks are required at the events per pandemic recommendations.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

