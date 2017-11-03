Kids can meet Peppa Pig, Rusty Rivets and other popular TV show characters, attend Shopkins fashion shows, check out robots from NPR’s “Wow In The World” and learn dance moves from the Rockettes Nov. 4 and 5 at Play Fair at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.

The two-day event featuring new toys, games and entertainment will feature more than 50 exhibitors, including Lego, Cartoon Network, Hasbro, Nickelodeon, Alex Brands, Midtown Comics and Spin Master.

And Madison Greenspan, a 12-year-old slime guru entrepreneur from Connecticut who is behind Maddie Rae’s Slime Glue, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for slime production.

Unlike the annual trade show known as Toy Fair, Play Fair is open to children, notes Marian Bossard, executive vice president of global market events for the Toy Association, a Manhattan-based trade association for the toy industry that puts on the event with LeftField Media.

Expect drones, blasters aplenty and more.

“The activities and toys are as diverse as the children’s interests,” says Bossard. “Kids can bounce from the booths, to the stage area, to the screening rooms, to the character photo ops.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at the Jacob Javits Center, Halls 1A and 1B, 655 West 34th St., Manhattan.

Tickets are $30 per person; there are discounts for families of four and up. For more information, go to playfairny.com