TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

The Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights opens new playground for young kids

The Adventure Playground in Wheatley Heights features a

The Adventure Playground in Wheatley Heights features a mini zip line, swinging ropes and a slide for children ages 3-6. Photo Credit: Outdoor Venture Group, LLC

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com
Print

Kids can swing from ropes and climb through netting at a new playground at the Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights.

Catering to children ages 3 to 6, the Adventure Playground features similar, scaled-down elements found at the zip line park, which is restricted to ages 7 and older. The playground has a line of looped ropes to swing from and a net to climb. There's also a miniature zip line with a suspended disc for kids to swing and slide across a short cable. Children do not need to wear harnesses at Adventure Playground, but must be supervised by parents or guardians at all times. 

The playground also has three wooden tree houses, each of which is a different height and connected by a black barrel to crawl through and a netted tube to cross. One of the tree houses is suspended, swaying and wobbling a bit when kids put their weight on it. One treehouse has a green, spiral tube slide and another has a set of uneven steps made from tree stumps.

The Adventure Park is at 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Gate #3.Admission is $15; a season pass for unlimited visits is $25. Reservations are recommended — walk-in customers are served on an as-available basis. The hours are the same as Adventure Park, but vary by season, so be sure to check the park's website before you go.

For more information, call 877-703-0394 or visit longislandadventurepark.org.

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
Need help planning a sleepover party? Well, Families hire companies to help with sleepover parties
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search