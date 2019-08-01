Kids can swing from ropes and climb through netting at a new playground at the Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights.

Catering to children ages 3 to 6, the Adventure Playground features similar, scaled-down elements found at the zip line park, which is restricted to ages 7 and older. The playground has a line of looped ropes to swing from and a net to climb. There's also a miniature zip line with a suspended disc for kids to swing and slide across a short cable. Children do not need to wear harnesses at Adventure Playground, but must be supervised by parents or guardians at all times.

The playground also has three wooden tree houses, each of which is a different height and connected by a black barrel to crawl through and a netted tube to cross. One of the tree houses is suspended, swaying and wobbling a bit when kids put their weight on it. One treehouse has a green, spiral tube slide and another has a set of uneven steps made from tree stumps.

The Adventure Park is at 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Gate #3.Admission is $15; a season pass for unlimited visits is $25. Reservations are recommended — walk-in customers are served on an as-available basis. The hours are the same as Adventure Park, but vary by season, so be sure to check the park's website before you go.

For more information, call 877-703-0394 or visit longislandadventurepark.org.