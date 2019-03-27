A playground geared to helping children of all physical abilities play together has opened in the Town of Huntington.

The Harborfields Community Playground is in Pickle Park, behind the Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn. It’s meant for children 2 to 12.

The play equipment includes slides, riders, play panels, swings, and climbers. Special elements include a cushioned, rubberized surface, accessible swings, double-wide wheelchair ramps, a feature specifically designed for children with sensory sensitivities, a rocking element that can accommodate both wheelchairs and seated children, and a new accessible walkway that connects the playground to nearby streets, according to the town.

The playground is a collaboration between the Town of Huntington and the Harborfields Central School District. The final construction cost was $401,267.97. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 23.