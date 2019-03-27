TODAY'S PAPER
Harborfields Community Playground offers equipment for children of all physical abilities

Special elements include a cushioned, rubberized surface, accessible swings, double-wide wheelchair ramps and more.

The Harborfields Community Playground's ribbon cutting was on March 23. Photo Credit: Town of Huntington

A playground geared to helping children of all physical abilities play together has opened in the Town of Huntington.

The Harborfields Community Playground is in Pickle Park, behind the Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn. It’s meant for children 2 to 12.

The play equipment includes slides, riders, play panels, swings, and climbers. Special elements include a cushioned, rubberized surface, accessible swings, double-wide wheelchair ramps, a feature specifically designed for children with sensory sensitivities, a rocking element that can accommodate both wheelchairs and seated children, and a new accessible walkway that connects the playground to nearby streets, according to the town.

The playground is a collaboration between the Town of Huntington and the Harborfields Central School District. The final construction cost was $401,267.97. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 23.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island.

