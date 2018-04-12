TODAY'S PAPER
Grand opening celebration set for Xplore Family Fun Center

The event in Port Jefferson Station on Friday promises a DJ, characters including Bob the Builder and open play for kids.

The new Xplore Family Fun Center in Port

The new Xplore Family Fun Center in Port Jefferson Station Photo Credit: Xplore Family Fun Center

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
The new Xplore Family Fun Center in Port Jefferson Station is having a grand opening celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Thirteen characters — including Princess Anna from “Frozen” and Bob the Builder — will appear during the event to take photos with families. A DJ and MC will lead the festivities.

The venue, geared to ages 1 to 12, offers three large inflatables, a soft playground with multiple slides, zip line, swings and a dedicated toddler area. There’s also a pay-as-you-play arcade area and a cafe with organic and gluten-free options.

The grand opening party costs $26.99 for ages 2 to 12 and includes a $10 game card. Adults are $4.99 each. There will be raffle tickets included for the chance to win more than $2,000 in prizes, including tablets, children’s toys, a birthday party and more.

Xplore normally offers open play from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The price is $16.50 for ages 3 to 12 and $11.50 for ages 1 and 2. Parents don’t pay. Xplore also offers birthday parties.

Xplore is owned by the same people who own Safari Adventure in Riverhead and is at 200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station. For more information, call 631-743-9955 or visit xplorekids.com/events.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

