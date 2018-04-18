TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson launches new musical about bullying

Port Jefferson theater presents ‘Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project.’

Dylan Robert Poulos, Meg Bush, Nicole Bianco and

Dylan Robert Poulos, Meg Bush, Nicole Bianco and Jessica Contino in "Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project" at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: Theatre Three Productions, Inc. / Peter Lanscombe

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

An original musical called “Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project” tackles bullying as part of the Children’s Theatre progamming at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson.

When Peg watches Nellie being bullied on the playground, fairy tale characters from “The Three Little Pigs,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz” teach her why she should say something instead of just watching. The show includes live actors, puppets and an original score.

Each show also includes a performance by Lena & The Happy Clam Band.

Shows are at 11 a.m. April 21 and 28 and May 5. There’s also a sensory-friendly performance at 11 a.m. April 29. Tickets are $10 each.

Theatre Three is at 412 Main St., Port Jefferson. For more information or to buy tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Holly Rosado films her son, Dylan, 3, unboxing 5 YouTube kid stars from LI
Love is in the air! Share your favorite family memories
Elliana enjoying every little bit of cake!! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
The 18th hole in the new Monster Mini Minigolf, bowling, more glow-in-the-dark fun on LI
Adventureland debuted the first and only spinning coaster 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today