An original musical called “Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project” tackles bullying as part of the Children’s Theatre progamming at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson.

When Peg watches Nellie being bullied on the playground, fairy tale characters from “The Three Little Pigs,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz” teach her why she should say something instead of just watching. The show includes live actors, puppets and an original score.

Each show also includes a performance by Lena & The Happy Clam Band.

Shows are at 11 a.m. April 21 and 28 and May 5. There’s also a sensory-friendly performance at 11 a.m. April 29. Tickets are $10 each.

Theatre Three is at 412 Main St., Port Jefferson. For more information or to buy tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com