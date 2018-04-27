Student musicians, dancers and other performers are putting on a free show at the Dolphin Bookshop in Port Washington at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, hoping to raise money to send other kids in the community to summer camp.

Students will sing Broadway show tunes and perform South Indian dance, says community organizer Sonia Arora. Alex Maass, an 18-year-old senior at Manhasset High School and a finalist at the 2017 Rubik’s Cube World Championship in Paris, will also demonstrate his skills.

The group is hoping to raise $12,000, enough to send close to 50 children to camp for a week, Arora says. While the show is free, organizers are hoping that it will spur people to make voluntary donations. “We’ve raised close to $4,000. We’re hoping the fundraiser will really give us an uptick in funds,” Arora says.

The participating camps include: Bach to Rock, Berest Dance Center, Camp Invention, PYA/NY Baseball Academy and Unlimited Sports Action. To donate, visit summertogether.longislandtogether.org.

The bookshop is at 299 Main St., Port Washington. For more information, call 516-767-2650 or visit thedolphinbookshop.com.