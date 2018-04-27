TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

LI students perform fundraising show at Dolphin Bookshop in Port Washington

Alex Maass, 18, a senior at Manhasset High

Alex Maass, 18, a senior at Manhasset High School and a finalist at the 2017 Rubik's Cube World Championship, will demonstrate his skills on Sunday. Photo Credit: Maass family photo

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Student musicians, dancers and other performers are putting on a free show at the Dolphin Bookshop in Port Washington at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, hoping to raise money to send other kids in the community to summer camp.

Students will sing Broadway show tunes and perform South Indian dance, says community organizer Sonia Arora. Alex Maass, an 18-year-old senior at Manhasset High School and a finalist at the 2017 Rubik’s Cube World Championship in Paris, will also demonstrate his skills.

The group is hoping to raise $12,000, enough to send close to 50 children to camp for a week, Arora says. While the show is free, organizers are hoping that it will spur people to make voluntary donations. “We’ve raised close to $4,000. We’re hoping the fundraiser will really give us an uptick in funds,” Arora says.

The participating camps include: Bach to Rock, Berest Dance Center, Camp Invention, PYA/NY Baseball Academy and Unlimited Sports Action. To donate, visit summertogether.longislandtogether.org.

The bookshop is at 299 Main St., Port Washington. For more information, call 516-767-2650 or visit thedolphinbookshop.com.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and 46 indoor places to play on LI
INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.comPRICE: $7; Giraffe, cows, monkeys and more on LI
Alison Wong, author and illustrator of Hilarious parenting cartoons: The struggle is real
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy LI foods kids will love
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 25 places where kids eat free on LI
Jesse Ryan Young's 1st birthday cake smash Melissa Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more