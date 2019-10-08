TODAY'S PAPER
Potato cannon added to the fall festival activities at the Garden of Eve in Riverhead

The potato cannon at the Garden of Eve

The potato cannon at the Garden of Eve farm in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Garden of Eve

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new, air-powered potato cannon lets visitors to the Garden of Eve Organic Farm and Market in Riverhead shoot small potatoes at targets. “Usually, we try to use potato rejects,” says co-owner Eve Kaplan-Wallbrecht. “It shoots out over the field and makes a satisfying whooshing sound.”

Shooters can aim for traditional, round, bull's-eye targets or a tractor in the field — Kaplan-Wallbrecht says she’s planning to add a scarecrow atop the tractor. Players pay $5 for four shots or $10 for 10 shots, and the cannon is available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through at least Halloween as well as on Columbus Day.

The cannon joins the farm’s other full-day weekend offerings, which include a hayride and a bounce house. “My son is 14 now, and the things he used to like doing on the farm aren’t so exciting for him anymore,” Kaplan-Wallbrecht says. “You need something a little more dramatic for the older kids.”

Admission to the farm’s autumn festivities is $7.95 per person with children younger than 2 free. Only the cannon is an additional fee to cover the cost of potato ammo, Kaplan-Wallbrecht says. Garden of Eve Organic Farm and Market is located at 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead. For more information, call 631-722-8777 or go to gardenofevefarm.com.

