The Fifth Annual Pregnant Island Health and Wellness Event is taking place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hebrew Academy of Nassau County in Plainview.

The approximately 20 expected vendors include Goldfish Swim School, Babyganics and more. Speakers include a lactation consultant, early-intervention specialist and more. Complimentary baby-sitting is available on site.

Admission is $25 per adult at the door, $20 per adult if purchased online; children are free. Participants receive a goody bag and raffle ticket to win prizes such as a travel crib, photo shoot and more.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring unwanted diapers or baby wipes to be donated to the Long Island Diaper Bank; open packages are accepted.

Hebrew Academy is at 25 Country Dr., Plainview. For more information, call 516-581-2217 or visit pregnantisland.com.