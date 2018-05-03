TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Annual Pregnant Island Health and Wellness Event comes to Long Island

The Fifth Annual Pregnant Island Health and Wellness

The Fifth Annual Pregnant Island Health and Wellness Event will take place Sunday at Hebrew Academy of Nassau County in Plainview. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / shironosov

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The Fifth Annual Pregnant Island Health and Wellness Event is taking place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hebrew Academy of Nassau County in Plainview.

The approximately 20 expected vendors include Goldfish Swim School, Babyganics and more. Speakers include a lactation consultant, early-intervention specialist and more. Complimentary baby-sitting is available on site.

Admission is $25 per adult at the door, $20 per adult if purchased online; children are free. Participants receive a goody bag and raffle ticket to win prizes such as a travel crib, photo shoot and more.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring unwanted diapers or baby wipes to be donated to the Long Island Diaper Bank; open packages are accepted.

Hebrew Academy is at 25 Country Dr., Plainview. For more information, call 516-581-2217 or visit pregnantisland.com.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Moms get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures, 31 Mother's Day freebies on LI
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids
With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque What was hot in 1960? Toy crazes through the years
Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
There are many sentimental Mother's Day gifts for 27 sentimental Mother's Day gifts