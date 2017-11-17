For more than 100 days, the Campos and McLeod families hoped and prayed that their newborn babies would leave the neonatal intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

But on Friday, the families returned — their babies in hand — in celebration of World Prematurity Day.

Alijah McLeod, who weighed just 14 ounces the day she was born, is the smallest baby to have ever left the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, according to the hospital. Oscar Campos, born at 23 weeks, is the youngest-born baby to have ever passed through the unit.

Alijah spent 112 days in the hospital. Oscar’s stay lasted 137 days, and he remains on oxygen since going home.

Alijah’s mother, Barbara McLeod, 36, of Bay Shore, said her daughter was “the smallest in the NICU, but the strongest.”

“All the nurses kept saying, ‘She’s just fighting us every day, she’s kicking, she’s hitting!’ ” she said. “They couldn’t believe how strong she was. She, she had a determination to live.”

Luciana Campos, of Lindenhurst, called her son Oscar “a miracle” and said she feels blessed to have seen him overcome such odds. He has put on seven pounds since he was born.

“Not a lot of people have that chance, to see that,” she said.

“It was a very long journey, with ups and downs,” Luciana Campos, said. “But we took one day at a time.”

Both Campos and McLeod gave birth through emergency C-sections. McLeod, who went into kidney failure one week before delivery, required emergency dialysis until the baby was born.

Since Alijah was born on June 27, she has undergone two laser eye surgeries and a hernia repair operation. During her time in the NICU, she was intubated and had several blood transfusions.

“She’s still not out of the woods,” said her mom, noting that doctors said the baby would not be on stable ground until at least age 3.

Alijah is the youngest of five children — “the completion to our family,” as her father, Donavan McLeod called her — and has been home with her family since Oct. 12, when she was due Two of the McLeod’s older children were also born prematurely.

Barbara McLeod said all of her pregnancies have been identified as high-risk since her first, when she was 19.

Luciana Campos has two older children, neither of whom were born prematurely, so Oscar’s early arrival on June 2 — he was due Sept. 26 — was especially surprising. The newborn was intubated for a month and a half and spent a week under lights to remedy high bilirubin levels.

His brown eyes wide and wet on Friday, Oscar’s father, Juan Campos, said he just could not believe his “miracle baby” is doing well after so much uncertainty.

“Now I see life better, brighter,” he said.

For Alijah’s father, Alijah is a reminder not to give up on seemingly hopeless situations.

“I literally have a living miracle that lives with me; so, now, you know, what more excuses, if I had any, can I have?” he said.