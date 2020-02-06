Cinderella says, “A dream is a wish your heart makes.” For children who dream of princesses, these February events will be a wish come true.
Whether you’re looking for a special Valentine’s Day treat or a weekend activity, check out these princess tea parties, shows, classes and more offered on Long Island this month.
THE SNOW SISTERS PRESENT ROYAL 2 BRUNCH
At this event inspired by “Frozen II,” join the Snow Queen and Ice Princess for a full buffet brunch, meet and greet and photo opportunities.
Where: The Milleridge Cottage, 585 N. Broadway, Jericho
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 23
Price: $47.95 +tax (adult) and $32.95 +tax (child)
More info: Reservations required; call 516-931-2201, royalprincessprep.com
------
'THE LITTLE MERMAID'
Based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen and the Disney animated film, this theatrical production is family fun for all ages.
Where: Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 23
Price: $35-$79
More info: 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com
------
VALENTINE’S DAY PRINCESS TEA PARTY
This event at Bay Shore’s Pixie Dust includes tea, cupcakes and playtime with four royal guests. The party space also offers “Moana” -inspired Polynesian dance classes with the Wayfinder Princess every Monday, and crafts with the Long Haired Princess every Wednesday for fans of “Tangled.”
Where: Pixie Dust, 125 W Main St., Bay Shore
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15
Price: $20 per child
More info: Text or call 631-647- 8777 to reserve your space; pixiedustbayshore.com
------
BEST DAY EVER WITH RAPNUZEL AND HER PRINCE
Join Rapunzel and her prince to create your own lantern, then enjoy storytime complete with a lantern lighting, sing-a-long and dancing. Refreshments include pizza, juice and a make-your-own "Tangled" sundae.
Where: Once Upon a Sundae, 20 S Village Ave., Rockville Centre
When: 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 21
Price: $43.95 per child (with adult), $33.21 for each additional sibling
More info: 516-639-3939, royalprincessprep.com
------
PRINCESS PARTY
Come dressed as your favorite princess for a princess craftshop. Read “My Glitter Castle” and create a one-of-a-kind castle picture frame using paint, sparkles, felt, buttons and more. Finish off with a snack and open play.
Where: Once Upon a Tree Top, 151 Dupont St., Plainview
When: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26
Price: $25 per child
More info: Pre-registration required; 516-349-1140, onceuponatreetop.com
------
'CINDERELLA'
This performance of the classic rags to riches fairy tale is part of The Showplace’s children’s musical series. The theater is also set to feature another princess with the debut of “Snow White Goes West”on Feb. 29.
Where: Bellmore Movies and Showplace, 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore
When: 11 a.m. on Feb. 8, 12 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 11 a.m. on Feb. 15
Price: $12
More info: 516-599-6870, plazatheatrical.com
------
PRINCESS TEA PARTY AND BALLET
Enjoy a princess performance followed by tea, lemonade, cupcakes and cookies in the Princess Tea Room. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess and will be given time to take photos with the princesses. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All proceeds from the performances support Ballet Long Island's Scholarship Fund and Master Teacher Fund.
Where: Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma
When: 1 p.m. on Feb. 29, Mar. 21, Apr. 4, May 9 and Oct. 3
Price: $19 per guest
More info: 631-737-1964, https://www.balletlongisland.com
