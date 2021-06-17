Die-hard princess fans know that the summer solstice in June is the Ice Princess’ birthday. The princess’ older sister and five royal friends will throw a surprise party for her on June 19 in Farmingdale. The festivities also mark the return of the Royal Princess Prep Party Co.’s public events after being shut down for more than a year.

While the company isn’t permitted to identify the characters by name, fans will recognize the Ice Princess (wink, wink), her older sister the Snow Queen, and the Ice Harvester from megahit animated films. Other characters at the party will include Beauty, the Little Mermaid, the Bayou Princess and the Avalorian Princess.

While Royal Princess Prep has been offering virtual visits with princesses during the pandemic, being able to reconnect with children in person will be "awesome," says owner Kelsey Edquist. "The moment of awe you see in their faces is really, really amazing," she says.

Families can attend the 90-minute party, which includes vocal performances by the princesses singing their signature tunes. "All of our performers are professionally trained singers," Edquist says.

Lisa Curran, 32, a graphic designer from Westfield, N.J., by day, plays the role of Beauty; she studied voice in a Julliard program. "It’s so much fun to bring magic to the kids," she says of warbling about a tale as old as time.

Families will also be able to take their own photographs with the characters in front of themed backdrops, and refreshments of light sandwiches, snacks, desserts and soft drinks are included in the price.

During the optional VIP session, participants will have a meet-and-greet with six of the characters (The Ice Princess herself won’t be at that because, after all, that would ruin the surprise for her, Edquist says).

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"For the past year, we have been doing all sorts of virtual things with the princesses," says Kristen Gustafson, 47, of Holbrook, who is planning to attend the birthday event with her daughter Eliza, 4. They’ve done virtual bedtime stories, cooking classes and even one-on-one virtual visits with Eliza’s favorite princess — the one who lets down her long, long hair.

"Now that the world is opening up, I am just so excited to be live with this company," Gustafson says. "They are fantastic online, so I’m excited to see them in person. My daughter will be so thrilled and talk for weeks about it."

Lauren Burgos, 34, of Rockville Center, is also planning to attend with her daughter, Ava, 5. "I’m just as excited as she is," Burgos says. "She just loves all the princesses; there’s going to be so many there."

Royal Princess will offer additional, different public events during the summer, Edquist says. "This is a one-of-a-kind event," Edquist says, pegged to the princess’s birthday. "June 21st is the summer solstice. This is actually her birthday [in the film]. Her sister’s is on the winter solstice."

The party will be held in compliance with New York State COVID guidelines. Masks are required in all common areas and on the dance floor but can be taken off when seated to eat or snapping a photo, Edquist says. The ballroom location holds 520 people, but the event will be limited to 150 including all guests and staff, Edquist says.