Ballet Long Island in Ronkonkoma to host Princess Tea Parties

A scene from a Ballet Long Island

A scene from a Ballet Long Island "Princess Tea Party" Photo Credit: Ballet Long Island

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Children seeking a day with local “royalty” can take part in Princess Tea Parties with Ballet Long Island, a Ronkonkoma nonprofit that specializes in putting on performances intended to make the art of ballet something anyone can enjoy.

At the tea parties, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess and then sit back to watch a staged dancing program. Following the show, the audience can take photos with the performers, then head into a tea room for beverages and baked goods, which are included.

The shows are taking place monthly at the group’s Ronkonkoma location, with the first scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 20.

Children must be accompanied by adults. Admission is $19, with fees supporting a Ballet Long Island scholarship and master teacher funds. Call 631-737-1964 to order tickets.

Ballet Long Island is at 1863 Pond Rd.

